trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense & National Security

The hot-button measures added, blocked from defense bill

by Ellen Mitchell - 07/13/23 7:24 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 07/13/23 7:24 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags abortion policy Chip Roy Chip Roy defense bill Department of Defense Gender-affirming care House Rules Committee Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene Matt Gaetz Matt Gaetz Matt Rosendale NDAA pentagon Tommy Tuberville ukraine

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense & National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  2. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  3. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  4. Democrat asks Jordan to tell GOP lawmaker to ‘shut up’ during heated FTC ...
  5. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  6. Trump-aligned super PAC paid Melania Trump $155K in 2021
  7. House adopts controversial GOP amendments, imperiling defense bill: live ...
  8. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  9. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  10. Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, Biden says
  11. A historical low point for the Supreme Court
  12. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  13. Doctor behind once-viral TikTok page stripped of medical license by state board
  14. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  15. DOJ fights Trump request for ‘indeterminate’ trial date in documents case
  16. China raises alarm over eastward NATO ‘expansion’
  17. Banks are bailing on small mortgages, driving buyers to risky alternatives
  18. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
Load more