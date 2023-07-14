House narrowly passes defense bill, teeing up Senate action

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed in a largely party-line 219-210 vote, with four Republicans opposing the measure and four Democrats supporting it — an atypical outcome for the annual legislation, which routinely sees broad bipartisan support.

Ahead of the bill’s House passage, which marks a big win for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the legislation came under fire from Democrats after a number of GOP-sponsored amendments regarding abortion, transgender rights, diversity and inclusion initiatives and other hot-button issues were attached.

In a sign of the widespread Democratic opposition, the top three leaders in the caucus came out against the legislation late Thursday night.

But the widespread Democratic opposition — and conservative detractors — was not enough to tank the package, despite questions looming all week about whether the culture war amendments would doom the must-pass bill.

The package got a crucial boost Friday from conservatives in the Freedom Caucus, who came around to supporting the measure after its sharp rightward shift.

“I’m sorry to disappoint you that Republicans continue to keep our promises,” McCarthy quipped at a press conference following the vote.

“It’s a good thing the Republicans are in the majority, but it’s more important that we keep our promises to America and to our men and women who serve to defend us. And today is exactly what we did,” he later added.

The bill now moves to the Democratic-led Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is sure to reject the controversial amendments — a dynamic House Republicans readily acknowledge.

“I think it’ll probably be a totally different bill when we get it back later this year,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said. “I don’t know what Schumer will do, but I can’t imagine that he’ll go along with all of the amendments that were attached to the NDAA this week.”

The certain changes in the Senate set up yet another fight with House Republicans over how to get the bill to President Biden’s desk before the Sept. 30 deadline. McCarthy has suggested the two chambers will conference the two bills to iron out the differences, but with time running short, he may be forced to bring the Senate’s version — which will necessarily be bipartisan — to the floor.

