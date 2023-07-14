trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense & National Security

House narrowly passes defense bill, teeing up Senate action

by Ellen Mitchell - 07/14/23 5:07 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 07/14/23 5:07 PM ET
{beacon}
Tags Barry McCaffrey Chuck Schumer Chuck Schumer Freedom Caucus Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Nancy Mace Nancy Mace National Defense Authorization Act

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense & National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  2. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  3. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  4. House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP
  5. Hunter Biden’s lawyer tells Trump posts are putting family in danger
  6. Trump blames Chris Christie for ‘mistake’ of nominating FBI director
  7. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  8. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  9. Tucker Carlson, Pence clash over support for Ukraine
  10. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  11. Senators to offer amendment to require government to make UFO records public
  12. GOP ad goes after Trump over Iowa governor attack 
  13. Arizona Republican’s ‘colored people’ remark draws floor rebuke
  14. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
  15. DeSantis faces potential make-or-break moment with first GOP debate
  16. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  17. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  18. Putin says ‘Wagner does not exist’ after meeting with Prigozhin, commanders
Load more