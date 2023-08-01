Russia responds to latest drone attacks

The latest drone attack on Moscow was widely spread across social media, showing a massive explosion in the heart of Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry said two drones were disabled by air defense systems but one managed to crash into a skyscraper in the business district of Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drone crashed into the same building damaged by a strike on Sunday, which injured at least one person.

No one was hurt in the explosion on Tuesday, according to Sobyanin.

The Kremlin called the drone attacks an act of terrorism carried out by Ukraine and said it was responding to its security issues.

“The threat does exist and it is clear,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to Russian state-run media. “Measures are being taken.”

While the attack on Tuesday was the second incident in Moscow in the past 48 hours, Ukraine has been bringing the war to the capital of Russia for months.

In May, two drones were disabled before they could attack the Kremlin, while other drones have since hit military sites or elitist business offices in Moscow.

Kyiv does not comment on attacks inside Russia but have argued they have a right to self-defense in the war against Moscow, which has bombed the civilian infrastructure in Ukraine repeatedly.

Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder on Tuesday did not comment on the recent spate of Ukrainian drone attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted that more attacks would be on the horizon after the Sunday explosion.

Ukrainian presidential office adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Tuesday that Moscow is “rapidly getting used to a full-fledged war.”

“Everything that will happen in Russia is an objective historical process,” Podolyak wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

