The report is expected to include initial findings from the agency’s investigation. Thirty-eight cars from the Norfolk Southern-operated train derailed, with multiple hazardous chemicals aboard.

Officials conducted a “controlled release” of toxic chemicals from the train, but local residents have voiced fears about potential long-term environmental consequences.

The chemicals that leaked included vinyl chloride, a toxic substance used in the production of plastics.

Buttigieg has faced scrutiny for not visiting the area sooner. The Transportation Department said he would travel to the town “when it is appropriate and wouldn’t detract from the emergency response efforts.”

He is the second top Biden administration official to visit, following Environmental Protection Agency head Michael Regan last week.

