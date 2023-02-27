Thousands still without power in California

As of Monday afternoon, about 60,000 Californians were still without power, including 12,000 in Los Angeles County, according to the tracking site PowerOutage.us.

More than 9,000 of those without power are located in the Golden State’s central Mariposa and Madera counties.



National Weather Service estimates put the mountain snow at more than 7 feet in parts of San Diego’s mountainous regions. Down the coast, some areas received more than 3 inches of rain.

Our colleague Sharon Udasin has more on the weather at TheHill.com.