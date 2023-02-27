Thousands still without power in California

Residents of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia on Friday morning found their cars and other things outside coated in dust.
Scott Bachmeier, with the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies (CIMSS), said meteorologists were tracking blowing dust in New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma. The dust layer moved from the Great Plains over to West Virginia.
The House Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on a permitting reform bill
The House Energy & Commerce Committee’s Energy, Climate, and Grid Security Subcommitteewill hold a markup on nine bills.
The House Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing on the Transparency and Production of American Energy Act of 2023 and the Permitting for Mining Needs Act of 2023
The House Science, Space and Technology Committee will hold a hearing on creating a national science and technology strategy
The full House is set to vote this week on a Congressional Review Act resolution seeking to take down a rule that eased restrictions for financial advisers on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) investing.
A new federal assessment saying a lab leak was the likely origin of COVID-19 is feeding new oxygen into Republican calls for further investigations, even as scientists and the intelligence community say the issue is still far from resolved. Read more
Rupert Murdoch, the billionaire conservative media mogul who owns Fox News Channel, acknowledged that top hosts at his network endorsed former President Trump’s false claims of a fraudulent election in 2020, court documents filed on Monday show. Read more
