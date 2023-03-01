Senate votes to block Labor green investment rule

The resolution, which passed the House on Tuesday, cleared the Senate despite the Democratic majority — due to absences, as well as Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Jon Tester (D-Mt.) voting with Republicans.

Both senators face daunting reelection battles next year in deep red states with the presidential election at the top of the ticket.



The White House has said President Biden will veto the resolution if it reaches his desk.

The Labor Department rule would allow, but not compel, consideration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in investment of certain retirement funds.

Republicans have increasingly taken aim at the practice, accusing practitioners of factoring political agendas into financial operations.

Read more about the vote and Tester’s decision at TheHill.com.

