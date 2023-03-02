Biden promises Ohio visit, touts ongoing support

“I’ve spoken with every official in Ohio, Democrat and Republican, on a continuing basis, as in Pennsylvania,” Biden told reporters after leaving a lunch at the Capitol on Thursday.

“We will be implementing an awful lot through the legislation here, and I will be out there at some point,” he said.

However, asked about the comments, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she had no new travel to announce for the president.

Republicans have blasted Biden for not visiting the area thus far, though the president’s team has dispatched two Cabinet secretaries to the area: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan.

The administration has also repeatedly pointed out that EPA representatives were in East Palestine within hours of the Feb. 3 incident.

