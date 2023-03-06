EPA announces additional Norfolk Southern compensation

Norfolk Southern railroad will pay the cost of temporary relocations for residents of East Palestine, Ohio, affected by the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in February.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had already announced it will hold the company financially responsible for the cleanup process. In an update Sunday, the agency said the railroad will provide “additional financial assistance,” possibly including “temporary lodging, travel, food, clothing, and other necessities.”
The derailed train’s cargo included several cars of hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride, a hazardous substance used in production of plastic.
While work is conducted on the contaminated soil, “some residents close to the derailment site may notice additional odors,” the EPA said.
