EPA announces additional Norfolk Southern compensation

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had already announced it will hold the company financially responsible for the cleanup process. In an update Sunday, the agency said the railroad will provide “additional financial assistance,” possibly including “temporary lodging, travel, food, clothing, and other necessities.”



The derailed train’s cargo included several cars of hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride, a hazardous substance used in production of plastic.

While work is conducted on the contaminated soil, “some residents close to the derailment site may notice additional odors,” the EPA said.

Read the full story at thehill.com.

