Federal officials open ‘special investigation’ into Norfolk Southern

The NTSB said in a press release it will undertake a “special investigation” into Norfolk Southern, citing the “number and significance” of recent incidents.



“The NTSB is concerned that several organizational factors may be involved in the accidents, including safety culture. The NTSB will conduct an in-depth investigation into the safety practices and culture of the company,” it said in a statement. “At the same time, the company should not wait to improve safety and the NTSB urges it to do so immediately.”

The Ohio derailment last month of a train carrying chemicals, including carcinogen vinyl chloride, put the company at the center of intense scrutiny.

On Tuesday, a Norfolk Southern conductor was killed in an additional incident.

Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw said in a statement Tuesday that “we will of course cooperate fully with the National Transportation Safety Board.”

“I called together every member of our management team this afternoon to emphasize the urgency of finding new solutions. Tomorrow we will hold safety stand-down briefings reaching every employee across our network,” Shaw said.

