What to watch in Thursday’s East Palestine hearing

The East Palestine derailment forced the release of toxic chemicals from the train. Here are five things to watch for in Thursday’s hearing:

Expect both Republican and Democratic members to grill Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw

Despite policy differences on energy and climate issues, members of Congress have been largely united in calling for Norfolk Southern, the railroad that operated the derailed train, to be held accountable for the cleanup process and any health risks to local residents. Shaw is set to testify alongside local and state environmental protection officials.

The panel’s assessment of the federal EPA response is likely to be a more partisan issue

“We’re going to be investigating the environmental and public health and safety impacts of what happened… and we’re going to look at local, state and federal response and we’re going to examine the ongoing effort to protect” residents, Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said. That will include examining “what went right here in the response and where can we do better and what can we do better?”

Pressure will likely increase for Biden to visit East Palestine

Administration officials have visited the town since the derailment, including the heads of the Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Department, but there are currently no plans for President Biden to visit.

Look for bipartisan railroad safety reform legislation to be front and center

The hearing is scheduled to include a panel comprising Sens. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.), co-sponsors of legislation to reform railroad safety regulations and bring certain matters regulated by railroads under federal jurisdiction.

It’s likely the first of many hearings — in the Senate committee and others

Thursday’s hearing will be the first in any congressional committee on the derailment since it occurred in February, but Capito and Carper indicated it was unlikely to be the last.