House GOP puts forward energy bill as top priority

The bill, called the Lower Energy Costs Act, includes several energy-related measures, including proposals aimed at speeding up the country’s approval process for energy and mining projects and limiting states’ ability to block projects like pipelines that run through their waters.

The bill is also expected to to include measures from the House Energy and Commerce Committee. That panel on Thursday took up several pieces of legislation, including bills that aim to:

Protect fracking

Limit President Biden’s authority to block cross-border project permits, such as Biden’s blocking of the Keystone XL pipeline

Remove restrictions on natural gas imports and exports

Repeal portions of the Inflation Reduction Act that provided funding to address climate change and pollution

“For over two years now, President Biden and Congressional Democrats have waged a war on American energy, and families and workers across the country are paying the price. Gas and utility costs have skyrocketed to record highs, with the average American paying over 40 percent more for their gas since President Biden took office,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) said in a statement.

Scalise said he’ll formally introduce the bill next week.

Read more at TheHill.com.