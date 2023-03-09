trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

House GOP puts forward energy bill as top priority

by Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk - 03/09/23 7:45 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk - 03/09/23 7:45 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags Barry Loudermilk Biden Energy fracking Inflation Reduction Act Keystone XL pipeline Lower Energy Costs Act Steve Scalise

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Santos accused of orchestrating credit card skimming operation
  2. House GOP launches probe into Jan. 6 panel
  3. Prosecutors signal Trump may face criminal charges in hush money probe: report
  4. ‘Weaponization’ subcommittee members spar over ‘Twitter Files’
  5. Daylight saving time: Here’s where mornings will be darkest after the ...
  6. Netanyahu’s judicial reforms have US lawmakers worried about Israeli democracy
  7. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  8. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  9. Mexican president slams US lawmakers for suggesting military action against ...
  10. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  11. Fauci says Redfield’s testimony of COVID call was ‘unequivocally ...
  12. These 9 House Democrats voted to overturn a Biden administration water ...
  13. Girl Scouts ‘extremely disappointed’ with cookie baker amid ...
  14. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  15. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  16. House Republicans refuse to join Democrats in denouncing white supremacy
  17. Five takeaways from Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget 
  18. House Republicans pass bill to ban federal officials from pressuring tech ...
Load more

Video

See all Video