Manchin wrote in a Houston Chronicle op-ed that he will reject Laura Daniel-Davis‘s nomination, citing an internal memo from the Interior Department in which she signs off on plans not to lower federal oil and gas extraction fees due to climate change concerns.



The West Virginia Democrat had previously not explicitly stated he would vote against the nomination, but last week said he “will not support anyone who agrees with this type of misguided reasoning.”

