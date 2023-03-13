Biden approves controversial oil project

The Interior Department on Monday officially approved the Willow Project, ConocoPhillips’ effort to drill for the next 30 years in northwest Alaska.
© ConocoPhillips via AP, File
The approval was expected after initial reports late last week that the White House had made the decision.
The project will include three drill sites, rejecting a fourth site that would have been deferred under the Biden administration’s proposal last month. Separately, on Sunday, the administration said that it would put some new restrictions on other drilling in the region.
However, environmental groups have excoriated the decision, labeling the project a “climate bomb.”
The federal government estimates the endeavor will generate about 576 million barrels of oil and 239 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.
Read the full report at TheHill.com.
