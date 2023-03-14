Biden officials propose national PFAS drinking water limits

The Hill’s Disability Summit, March 29, 1-2 p.m. ET
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), first signed into law in 1990, prohibits discrimination in employment against qualified individuals with disabilities. Yet last year, of the more than 20 million people with disabilities in the United States, only 19 percent were employed. The Hill will convene policymakers and business and nonprofit leaders for a comprehensive discussion on practical solutions to increase employment across the disability community and achieving employment for all. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.), chair of the House Veterans’ Affairs panel, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), co-Chair of the Bipartisan Disabilities Caucus, Rhiannon Parker, chief innovation officer at The Valuable 500, Armando Contreras, president & CEO of United Cerebral Palsy, Day Al-Mohamed, director of disability policy at the White House Domestic Policy Council join. Save your spot now.