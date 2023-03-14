Biden officials propose national PFAS drinking water limits

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed mandatory limits on how much of two types of PFAS can be in drinking water.

It would limit the amount of substances called PFOA and PFOS to four parts per trillion and require drinking water systems to monitor for the substances and install technology to filter them or switch water sources if they are present.

The EPA’s proposal would also regulate mixtures of four other types of chemicals: PFNA, PFHxS, PFBS and GenX.

EPA administrator Michael Regan said at a press conference that he expects the regulation to prevent thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of other PFAS-related illnesses.

PFAS is the name of a group of chemicals that have been linked to illnesses including certain cancers. They are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they linger in people and the environment instead of breaking down.

