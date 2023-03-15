EPA finalizes interstate smog cuts

The rule will govern nitrogen oxide emissions from 23 states and is projected to cut about 70,000 tons of pollutants from power plants by 2026.

A previous proposal would have applied to three more states and cut 24,000 tons of additional pollution.

Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chair Tom Carper (D-Del.) praised the final rule, saying in a statement that “the ‘Good Neighbor’ Plan is about making sure that all states do their part to clean up the air we breathe and I applaud EPA’s work to prioritize the health and well-being of all Americans with this final rule.”

Read the full report at thehill.com.

