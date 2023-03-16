Republicans aim to boost oil, gas in energy package

Energy & Environment
Energy & Environment
|
GOP seeks to boost oil, gas and permitting reform in bill
House Republicans effectively listed energy policy as their top priority, introducing an energy package known as H.R.1 this week.
The bill unveiled by Republicans is highly unlikely to make to make it through the Democratic-controlled Senate or be signed by President Biden, but it lays out the party’s energy vision.
Here’s some of what the package seeks to do:
Oil and gas:
Permitting:
-
Set two-year time limits for conducting a more-stringent type of environmental review known as an environmental impact statement for major projects.
- These reviews would also be limited to 150 pages, except for extraordinarily complex projects, where the reviews would have a 300-page maximum.
Repealing Inflation Reduction Act programs:
- Get rid of a program that aims to reduce planet-warming methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by both providing grants and loans to help companies cut emissions and also issuing fines on excess emissions.
-
Eliminate funds given to the Environmental Protection Agency that would seek to spur funding for climate-friendly projects.
Read more on what’s in the legislation at TheHill.com.
Welcome to The Hill’s Energy & Environment newsletter, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk — keeping you up to speed on the policies impacting everything from oil and gas to new supply chains.
How policy will affect the energy and environment sectors now and in the future:
Under the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, the American electrical grid could achieve up to 90 percent of its electricity without carbon emissions by 2030, according to an analysis published Wednesday by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).
Thanks to a series of repeat rainfall and snow events this season, nearly two-thirds of California is now drought-free, new data revealed on Thursday.
San Francisco Bay air quality regulators have made a landmark move in a national squabble over natural gas-fueled appliances by approving a gradual phaseout of gas-powered water heaters and furnaces.
|
Branch out with a different read from The Hill:
Will the coming farm bill support big farms or small? That was a question that repeatedly came up during a Senate Agriculture committee hearing Thursday featuring Secretary of Agriculture Tom …
News we’ve flagged from other outlets touching on energy issues, the environment and other topics:
-
Rural America gets $315 million for cleaner, more affordable energy (Grist)
-
A Hungarian Town Seethes Over a Giant Chinese Battery Plant (The New York Times)
-
Nevada lithium mine breaks ground despite Indigenous opposition (Al-Jazeera)
-
Treasury Department guidance urgently needed to tap IRA’s clean energy ‘gold mine,’ analysts say (UtilityDive)
- Willow oil project approval intensifies Alaska Natives’ rift (Alaska Public Media)
The Hill’s Disability Summit, March 29, 1-2 p.m. ET
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), first signed into law in 1990, prohibits discrimination in employment against qualified individuals with disabilities. Yet last year, of the more than 20 million people with disabilities in the United States, only 19 percent were employed. The Hill will convene policymakers and business and nonprofit leaders for a comprehensive discussion on practical solutions to increase employment across the disability community and achieving employment for all. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.), chair of the House Veterans’ Affairs panel, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), co-Chair of the Bipartisan Disabilities Caucus, Rhiannon Parker, chief innovation officer at The Valuable 500, Armando Contreras, president & CEO of United Cerebral Palsy, Day Al-Mohamed, director of disability policy at the White House Domestic Policy Council join. Save your spot now.
Two key stories on The Hill right now:
French President Emmanuel Macron raised the retirement age in France on Thursday, from 62 to 64, without waiting for a legislative vote. Read more
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), the ranking member on the Senate Homeland Security panel, abruptly walked out of a committee markup Wednesday morning after clashing with the panel’s chairman, Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), over amendments. Read more
Op-eds related to energy & environment submitted to The Hill:
You’re all caught up. See you tomorrow!