Norfolk Southern CEO punts on support for railway reform bill

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw, testifying before the Senate Commerce Committee, told Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) he backed certain aspects such as funding for first-responder hazardous materials training and expansion of advanced notification.

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), a sponsor of the measure and a member of the committee, also made an opening witness statement, blasting what he called the railroad’s “blurry legalisms” in descriptions of their corrective actions.

“Phrases from their announcement, ‘develop a plan,’ ‘anticipates adding,’ and ‘where practical’ are not enough, not when towns across America are at stake,” Vance said.



Norfolk Southern has faced scrutiny following the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine. The train’s contents included cars of the hazardous chemical vinyl chloride.

