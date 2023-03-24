House slated to take up GOP energy package next week

The Lower Energy Costs Act, also known as H.R. 1, seeks to speed up the approval process for energy projects and also has specific provisions aimed at bolstering oil, gas and mining.

The legislation is not expected to ultimately become law, as it is unlikely to be taken up by the Democratic-controlled Senate or signed by President Biden.

It has also faced some skepticism even among House Republicans, particularly from the Florida delegation, over an absence of provisions aimed at restricting offshore energy projects off the coast of the Sunshine State.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) told reporters during a recent Republican retreat in Orlando that “there’s already language in the bill” that addresses the offshore drilling issue.

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) told E&E News this week that he needed “more assurance” that his amendment to ban drilling off Florida’s coast would be taken up.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) told The Hill on Thursday that while lawmakers made “a lot of progress” on the offshore drilling issue, he still has concerns about offshore wind.

