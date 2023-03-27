Biden would veto ‘backward’ GOP energy bill, White House says

“H.R. 1 would take us backward. Therefore, if presented to the President in its current form, he would veto it,” the White House said in a statement Monday.

“Instead of protecting American consumers, it would pad oil and gas company profits — already at record levels — and undercut our public health and environment. The Administration strongly opposes this bill,” it added.

The GOP bill, which is unlikely to be taken up by the Democratic-controlled Senate, includes provisions aimed at spurring increased fossil fuel production and repealing parts of the Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed with only Democratic votes.



House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) has touted the bill as one that would “cut red tape and increase energy production here at home so we can lower energy costs and stop our dependence on hostile foreign countries for our energy and minerals.”

The House is expected to vote on the measure sometime this week.



Read the full story at TheHill.com.

