Dozens of Democrats press Biden on soot pollution

In a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Democrats call for limits on the air pollution known as soot, pushing the EPA to allow no more than eight micrograms per cubic meter.

The agency earlier this year proposed a limit of between nine and 10 micrograms, though it said it will consider limits as low as eight or as high as 11.

“Adopting the most stringent annual standard proposed by EPA – 9 [micrograms per cubic meter] – saves 4,200 lives, but adopting the standard recommended by [the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee] – 8 [micrograms per cubic meter] – saves more than twice that number in the year 2032,” said the letter, led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey (Mass.), Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (Del.) and Rep. Nanette Barragán (Calif.).

Environmental groups have also said that the EPA should set stricter standards.



Read more about the letter at TheHill.com.