Senate votes to overturn Biden water rule

The resolution passed the chamber in a 53-43 vote. Four Democrats — along with Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), who caucuses with Democrats — voted with Republicans in favor of the repeal.

The CRA allows Congress to overturn an executive branch rule with a simple majority in both chambers.



The Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule defines which waterways are subject to federal regulations, including for construction and mining permits.

A White House statement threatening to veto the measure said getting rid of the Biden rule would lead to an “uncertain, fragmented, and watered-down regulatory system.”

Earlier this month, Biden issued the first veto of his presidency for a CRA resolution overturning a Labor Department rule allowing money managers to weigh environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.



Biden is expected to veto this latest measure as well and supporters do not appear to have the votes to override a veto.

