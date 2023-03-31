Fight over ‘Cop City’ heats up in Atlanta forest

In January, while clearing an encampment on the proposed site of the facility, Georgia State Patrol officers shot and killed Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, a nonbinary anarchist who went by Tortuguita.



Police have claimed Tortuguita fired first, injuring an officer. However, Atlanta police body camera footage from the aftermath of the shooting depicts an officer saying “you f—ed your own officer up?”

A redacted incident report obtained by The Hill states that police fired pepper ball rounds through the tent flap before the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting, has said the officer in the clip is merely speculating and that their investigation does not suggest a friendly fire incident.



Atlanta has the most tree cover of any major U.S. city, with one 2010 study indicating it covers some 58 percent of the city.



