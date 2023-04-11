Biden officials weigh options for Colorado River cuts

The Department of Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation is weighing whether to use a historic water rights system or distribute the shortage burden evenly across the affected states.

The Biden administration’s move comes after Colorado River basin states were unable to come up with their own agreement to address what the agency described as “unprecedented water shortages.”

Here are the options being weighed by the bureau:



Implementing existing agreements that control the Glen Canyon and Hoover dams regardless of deteriorating hydrologic conditions.

Using the historic system of priority water rights, which favor California as the most senior user; this would give the biggest burden to Arizona.





Distributing cuts in equal percentages across Lower Basin states.

The Colorado River region is divided into the Upper Basin (including Wyoming, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico) and the Lower Basin (Nevada, Arizona and California).

The states have bitterly disagreed over how to apportion cutbacks, with six of the seven states producing a joint offer in January while California pushed its own proposal.

