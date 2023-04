Sixty-seven percent of new light-duty vehicle sales could be electric by 2032 under the Biden administration’s proposed clean-car rules.

“This is a win for the American people,” White House Climate Adviser Ali Zaidi told reporters. “President Biden is seizing the moment.”

The proposed limits represent a tighter standard than those announced for earlier model years and would cover those from 2027 to 2032.

The rule doesn’t explicitly mandate a shift to EVs, but rather sets climate pollution limits that automakers may meet through either electrification or other changes to their fleets.

The proposals announced Wednesday are projected to cut 10 billion tons of carbon dioxide through 2055, more than double the U.S.’ emissions last year.



Biden has previously expressed hope that all new U.S. vehicle sales will be electric by the end of the decade.