Biden officials greenlight Alaska gas exports

The Energy Department reaffirmed a Trump-era decision to allow a company called Alaska LNG to export liquified natural gas produced in the state to countries with which the U.S. doesn’t have a free trade agreement.

The Biden administration did add an environmental restriction, saying Alaska LNG cannot utilize a practice called venting, where excess gas is released into the air and worsens climate change.

In a statement, the department characterized its decision as “amending a 2020 decision to impose new environmental requirements.”

But progressives pushed back on the move.

“Allowing LNG exports is yet another way @POTUS is putting our kids’ futures in jeopardy,” tweeted Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.). “The recent choices of this administration have been reckless, irresponsible, and uninformed. Our kids deserve a livable future and you are throwing it away.”

“We can’t keep doing this. This dirty project will be online by 2030—just in time to blow up our climate targets and undercut any argument that this will move the needle for our allies or lower fuel prices. Short-sighted approval with long-lasting damage,” tweeted Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.).

“We cannot afford a two steps forward, one step back climate policy,” said a post from Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.).

The decision comes just a month after the administration approved the Willow Project, a major oil drilling project in Alaska.