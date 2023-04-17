Biden’s EV push will require efforts on charging, price

Last week, the Biden administration proposed a new climate regulation for passenger cars, under which the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that 67 percent of new cars sold would be electric in model year 2032.

“It’s certainly possible to get there. It’s not going to be easy though,” said Sam Abuelsamid, principal e-mobility analyst at Guidehouse Insights.

Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Cox Automotive, said that number is a “big jump” from the current share of sales that are electric — about 7 percent for the first quarter of 2023, according to her company.

“When we ask consumers what are the obstacles to buying EVs, cost is one and then range and the charging infrastructure” is another, Krebs said.

A recent AP-NORC survey found that 41 percent said they were at least somewhat likely to buy an electric vehicle, while 46 percent said they were either not too likely or not at all likely.

In the poll, respondents cited cost and availability of charging stations as the most common major reasons not to buy electric vehicles, but they also pointed to the state of current battery technology, a preference for gas-powered cars and charging speed.

Amaiya Khardenavis, an EV Charging Infrastructure analyst at Wood Mackenzie, said the country would also need roughly 1.5 million public chargers — it has about 130,000 now — to meet Biden’s previously stated goal of 50 percent of new sales being electric by 2030.

