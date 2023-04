At a Thursday meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF), President Biden also announced he would try to secure $500 million toward anti-deforestation work in Brazil.

“Today, we have to do more than recognize the climate challenge,” Biden said at the meeting, adding world powers must “recommit ourselves to action” and “step up our ambitions.”



Biden further called for participating nations to set a target of having 50 percent of light-duty vehicle sales be electric by 2030, pushing global leaders to adopt a goal set by his own administration.

Read more on Biden’s comments in a full report at TheHill.com.