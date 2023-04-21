Biden hits GOP proposals to cut green energy tax credits

The proposal, released by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Wednesday, would end several renewable tax credits, including some that were part of the IRA.

“The MAGA Republicans in Congress want to repeal climate protections in the Inflation Reduction Act,” Biden said. “They’d rather threaten to default the U.S. economy … than get rid of $30 billion in taxpayer subsidies to an oil industry that made $200 billion last year.”

The executive order itself not only establishes the new Office of Environmental Justice within the White House Council on Environmental Quality, it requires federal agencies to inform impacted communities in case of any release of toxic substances from a federal building.

