The White House called the suspension of the tariffs vital to allowing the U.S. to build up renewable energy infrastructure as part of the transition away from fossil fuels.

“The Commerce rule provides a short-term bridge to ensure there is a thriving U.S. solar installation industry ready to purchase the solar products that will be made in these American factories once they are operational,” the White House said in a statement.

“Given the strong trends in the domestic solar industry, the President does not intend to extend the tariff suspension at the conclusion of the 24-month period in June 2024,” it added.

The Congressional Review Act (CRA) allows a simple majority in both houses of Congress to undo an executive branch rule. Biden has already vetoed another CRA resolution targeting a Labor Department rule on sustainable investing.

