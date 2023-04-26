Republicans restore biofuel subsidies to debt limit plan

The Republicans in question had been leery of the original package, which eliminated the tax credits, potentially threatening McCarthy’s path to clearing the chamber.



On Wednesday, however, the tax credits were restored, seemingly winning the support of the holdouts.

“We’re going to make sure everything’s agreed. But there’s five revisions to the biofuels tax credit; of those — we were able to get all of them in,” Rep. Zach Nunn (R-Iowa) said following a closed-door conference meeting.



Another GOP member, Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.), had previously criticized the bill’s elimination of green subsidies that would affect her district, but announced later in the day she would vote for the measure.

