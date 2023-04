House Republicans’ permitting efforts, as detailed in their H.R.1 package, focused on speeding up environmental reviews for infrastructure projects.

On the other hand, the new draft from Democrats Sean Casten (Ill.) and Mike Levin (Calif.) focused largely on electricity infrastructure, renewable energy and including local communities in the process.

Specifically, their legislation aims to:

Give the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission greater authority to approve transmission lines

Bolster transmission between different regions of the country

Create community solar programs

Require the designation of “priority” areas for solar, wind and geothermal energy on public lands

Declare that greenhouse gas emissions should factor into the wholesale costs of fossil-powered electricity

Mandate steps to reach out to communities during the permitting process

While the Democrats are not expected to get everything they want — just like Republicans are unlikely to have their entire energy package ultimately become law — this does give indications about the party’s priorities during negotiations.

