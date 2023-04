The rule will require approval from the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) before it goes into effect.



If it is also approved by the EPA, it would require fleet owners’ trucks be electric or otherwise zero-emission by 2042.



The rule has stricter limits for when certain fleets need to transition, requiring big rigs, local delivery trucks and government fleets to go pollution-free by 2035. Garbage trucks and local buses would need to be zero-emission by 2039.

While the rule was first put forward in California, it could also be adopted by other states, as California’s other vehicle regulations have been.

The Biden administration recently greenlit a separate California rule that would require increasing the percentage of electric trucks sold in the state between the years 2024 and 2035.

