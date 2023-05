Manchin’s effort is the latest flashpoint in ongoing discussions over whether and how to speed up energy and other infrastructure projects.

His office described the bill’s introduction as “a starting point for upcoming conversations in the Senate.”

Provisions of the legislation include:

Time limits on environmental reviews and court challenges to projects

More authority for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to approve electric transmission lines

Approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline

Requiring the president to designate 25 priority projects including those related to fossil fuels, renewables, minerals, electric transmission and carbon capture

Last year, the Senate voted on whether to attach the package as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act. Though it had some bipartisan support, it did not pass.

Read more at TheHill.com.