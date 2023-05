While the Senate has already passed several Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolutions overturning Biden administration environmental rules, this time around Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is joined by at least three other Senate Democrats: Bob Casey (Pa.), Ron Wyden (Ore.) and Sherrod Brown (Ohio).

Manchin, Brown and Casey are all facing tough reelection bids in 2024, while Casey and Wyden have both been consistent backers of Biden’s climate agenda.

President Biden has pledged to veto the resolution, calling the two-year tariff suspension vital to bridge American solar capacity as the U.S. works to transition off of fossil fuels. Overriding the veto would require a two-thirds majority.

Read more at TheHill.com.