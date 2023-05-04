Permitting reform talk heats up

The GOP proposal, comprised of two bills released Thursday by Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), seeks to set time limits for environmental reviews and rulings on challenges to projects and limit states’ authority to block projects.

The plan would also approved the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline through West Virginia and Virginia, speed up approvals for gas export facilities and lift a freeze on leasing federal lands for coal development.

Meanwhile, Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) said in a statement shared first with The Hill that he too will release a proposal in the coming weeks that focuses on cutting emissions, community engagement and certainty for businesses.

Neither party is expected to get exactly what they want, but lawmakers have expressed optimism that they could reach a deal in the coming months.

“I think we can be a lot quicker here than what most people would think simply because we have been in negotiations for a long time on this,” Capito said. “I would hope we could get to something in the summer.”

