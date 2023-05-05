Activists feel momentum after NY gas ban

Energy & Environment
New York turns up the heat on gas ban debate
New York’s approval this week of a ban on natural gas in new buildings is a big win for climate activists and could heat up discussions of the issue nationwide.
New York is now the first state that has passed a law to ban gas appliances in new buildings, though it may not be the last.
Meanwhile, Washington state already has building codes that restrict the use of gas heating in new apartment and commercial buildings.
Supporters of such policies say the historic step by New York, which approved the ban as part of a larger budget bill, gives them momentum.
“What we’re seeing is that this is very momentum-based,” said Panama Bartholomy, executive director of the Building Decarbonization Coalition.
He said New York’s law could spark additional action from both states and in the private sector.
Amy Turner, a senior fellow at Columbia Law School, specifically pointed to Massachusetts, which currently has a pilot program in place under which 10 cities and towns are banning fossil fuels in new buildings, as another state that could take up the mantle.
On Wednesday: The House Energy and Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on the EPA’s budget. The House Oversight Committee will hear from state attorneys general on ESG. Officials will the Energy Department will testify before the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee on the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and CHIPS bill.
-
On Thursday: The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will examine permitting reform for energy and mineral projects. The House Energy and Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on the Energy Department’s budget.
