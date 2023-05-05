Activists feel momentum after NY gas ban

New York is now the first state that has passed a law to ban gas appliances in new buildings, though it may not be the last.



Meanwhile, Washington state already has building codes that restrict the use of gas heating in new apartment and commercial buildings.



Supporters of such policies say the historic step by New York, which approved the ban as part of a larger budget bill, gives them momentum.



“What we’re seeing is that this is very momentum-based,” said Panama Bartholomy, executive director of the Building Decarbonization Coalition.



He said New York’s law could spark additional action from both states and in the private sector.



Amy Turner, a senior fellow at Columbia Law School, specifically pointed to Massachusetts, which currently has a pilot program in place under which 10 cities and towns are banning fossil fuels in new buildings, as another state that could take up the mantle.

