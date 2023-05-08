Democrats ask White House for gas permitting procedures

Specifically, the members want the White House Council on Environmental Quality to assess the downstream methane emissions of new LNG projects.

The letter was led by Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Democratic Reps. Raul Grijalva (Ariz.), Jared Huffman (Calif.) and Nanette Barragán (Calif.).

“Our ability to combat the worst impacts of the climate crisis depends, to a significant degree, on whether the United States approves proposed LNG pipeline and export terminal projects on top of the already-substantial LNG infrastructure,” the members wrote.

“CEQ’s guidance should include examples and best practices for how agencies should conduct meaningful engagement to ensure that relevant agencies conduct proper and adequate analysis of the direct, indirect, and cumulative effects of LNG infrastructure,” they added.

