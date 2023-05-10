Manchin to oppose all Biden EPA nominations

Manchin in a statement Wednesday went after what he called the Biden administration’s “extreme ideology” on energy.

“I fear that this Administration’s commitment to their extreme ideology overshadows their responsibility to ensure long-lasting energy and economic security and I will oppose all EPA nominees until they halt their government overreach,” he said.



If Manchin holds firm on his opposition, future nominees would require the support of every other Democrat in the chamber, including Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who returned to Washington on Wednesday afternoon following health issues that kept her sidelined since February.

Manchin faces a difficult reelection in 2024, although he has not yet formally announced his candidacy.

The latest move comes as he’s increasingly taken public stances against the Biden administration on environmental issues, including several Congressional Review Act resolutions.

