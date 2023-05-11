EPA proposes strict emissions cuts for coal plants

The draft regulations for coal are based on the use of carbon capture technology, saying coal plants need to cut their emissions by 90 percent by 2030.

The proposal would also regulate some gas plants, saying the best system for these plants would either be capturing 90 percent of their emissions using carbon capture by 2035 or running mostly on hydrogen energy by 2038.

However, the rule would still leave most gas plants unregulated, as they are projected to apply to just 23 percent of the power that is produced from gas in 2035.

The rule would be expected to cut 617 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air between 2028 and 2042 — equal to the emissions produced by 137 million passenger cars, or about half of all cars in the U.S. in one year.

The regulations are expected to prompt some coal plants to shut down, rather than choose to comply with the new regulations. They are expected to raise power prices by 2 percent in 2030, 0.24 percent in 2035 and 0.08 percent in 2040, according to the Biden administration.

The power sector is responsible for a quarter of the U.S.’s contribution to climate change.

