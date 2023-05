The new rule would not apply to all gas plants, only covering those with at least 300 megawatts of capacity that run 50 percent of the time or more. The EPA projects this would cover just under a quarter of power produced by gas in 2035, or about 37 gigawatts of current natural gas power.

The proposal assumes wider adoption of carbon capture and hydrogen power technology in the years ahead — the only major U.S. plant making use of carbon-capture tech closed its doors three years ago.

It’s already drawing widespread opposition from a number of frequent opponents of the Biden administration’s energy policies, including congressional Republicans, the fossil fuel industry and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

