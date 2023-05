The administration is looking for oil to refill the Big Hill strategic reserve site in Texas.

The Energy Department, in a statement, also said that it also plans to buy more oil at an unspecified date later this year.

The announcement comes after the administration drew down a significant portion of its spare oil last year amid price spikes caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Biden administration announced last March it would release 1 million barrels a day over the following six months — for a total 180 million barrel draw down.

