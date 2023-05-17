Push to link permitting reform, debt limit faces uphill climb

Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), a deputy of Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), said last week that a permitting overhaul was several policy proposals that could make their way into a compromise package to rase the debt limit.

However, senators in both parties said that despite their support for the broader idea of permitting reform, they are still working out the details.

“It’s possible, but as time gets closer, I don’t know,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) when asked about the prospects of a deal by June 1 — when the Treasury Department says the U.S. could default on its debt if the ceiling isn’t raised.

Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) noted he is set to release a discussion draft “within days” and said he is a proponent of “regular order” — that is, working through the normal committee process on legislation.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) also said that allowing for more time would lead to a more comprehensive deal.

“I just think that if it’s June 1, it’ll be very, very modest. If we have until Aug. 1 and people got serious, maybe it could be more comprehensive,” he said.

