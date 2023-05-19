Research: Climate change drying lakes faster than thought

An analysis of nearly 2,000 lakes, comprising about 95 percent of lake water worldwide, indicated that in over three decades, water storage declined 53 percent — about triple the rate previously thought.



Around 36 percent of that water loss is attributable to climate change for natural lakes. The combination of climate change and human consumption, meanwhile, is responsible for between 47 percent and 65 percent, according to the study.

About a quarter of the world’s population lives in the basin of a drying lake, the research found, indicating “the necessity of incorporating climate change and sedimentation impacts into sustainable water resources management.”

Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.