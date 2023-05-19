Research: Climate change drying lakes faster than thought

Energy & Environment
Energy & Environment
|
Climate change drying out lakes faster than thought: study
New research published in the journal Science indicates lakes’ water storage is shrinking at a clip three times greater than previously thought.
An analysis of nearly 2,000 lakes, comprising about 95 percent of lake water worldwide, indicated that in over three decades, water storage declined 53 percent — about triple the rate previously thought.
Around 36 percent of that water loss is attributable to climate change for natural lakes. The combination of climate change and human consumption, meanwhile, is responsible for between 47 percent and 65 percent, according to the study.
About a quarter of the world’s population lives in the basin of a drying lake, the research found, indicating “the necessity of incorporating climate change and sedimentation impacts into sustainable water resources management.”
Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.
Welcome to The Hill’s Energy & Environment newsletter, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk — keeping you up to speed on the policies impacting everything from oil and gas to new supply chains.
How policy will affect the energy and environment sectors now and in the future:
Nearly 80 House Democrats wrote a letter expressing concern about tying pieces of a Republican-led permitting reform package to must-pass legislation amid efforts to get a permitting reform deal into a compromise debt limit bill. In a new letter to President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the 79 lawmakers did not mention the debt limit directly. But, they warned broadly about attaching a Republican energy bill …
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers blocked two big environmental bills Thursday: One that would have ramped up the state’s emissions targets, and another that would have made oil companies liable for the health problems of people who live close to oil wells.
The Chamber of Commerce, the largest business group in the nation, warned President Biden on Friday of the potentially disastrous economic effects of invoking the 14th Amendment to avoid the country defaulting on its debts. “It is the Chamber’s view that attempting to invoke so-called ‘powers’ under the 14th Amendment would be as economically calamitous as a default triggered by a failure to lift the debt limit in a timely manner,” wrote Neil Bradley, the Chamber’s chief policy officer, in a letter to the president.
|
Branch out with a different read on The Hill:
NASA has chosen Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin to develop the lander for one of its missions that will send astronauts back to the moon. The agency said in a Friday release the company will be responsible for designing, developing, testing and verifying its lander to meet NASA’s human landing system requirements for multiple expeditions to be used for its Artemis V mission.
News we’ve flagged from other outlets touching on energy issues, the environment and other topics:
The Young Miners Dying of “An Old Man’s Disease” (In These Times)
Wildfire’s Toxic Legacy Leaves Children Gasping for Air Years Later (Bloomberg)
Staff at top U.S. farm research center file complaint alleging unsafe work conditions (Reuters)
Granholm defends support for gas pipeline, citing energy security (Politico)
Upcoming news themes and events we’re watching:
- The House is slated to vote on a resolution that would nix a Biden rule combating truck pollution.
- The House Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing on the budgets for the Bureau of Reclamation, Fish and Wildlife Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Power Marketing Administrations.
-
The House Energy and Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on supply chains for the domestic energy sector.
- The House may try to overturn President Biden’s veto of a resolution that would reinstate solar tariffs.
- The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on gas stove policy.
Two key stories on The Hill right now:
Top GOP lawmakers negotiating a debt ceiling compromise with the White House on Friday cut the talks short, signaling at least a temporary breakdown in the process as the clock ticks toward an imminent default. Read more
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), the first member of Congress to call for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) to resign, doubled down on his request this week following new details about her health, saying, “it’s sad for anyone to see.” Read more
You’re all caught up. See you next week!