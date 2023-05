The three lower basin states would reduce their use of the river’s water by at least 3 million acre-feet by the end of 2026 under the proposal. This would include at least 1.5 million preserved by the end of 2024.



The federal Bureau of Reclamation issued its own proposed Environmental Impact Statement nearly two months ago with recommendations for cutbacks in the basin. The states had previously missed an August deadline to develop their own proposal.

“I commend our partners in the seven basin states who have demonstrated leadership and unity of purpose in developing this consensus-based approach to achieve the substantial water conservation necessary to sustain the Colorado River System through 2026,” Deputy Interior Secretary Tommy Beaudreau said in a statement.

