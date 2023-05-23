House votes to overturn Biden truck pollution rule

Four Democrats voted with Republicans in support of overturning the rule: Reps. Henry Cuellar (Texas), Jared Golden (Maine), Vicente Gonzalez (Texas) and Mary Peltola (Alaska).

Republican Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.) voted with the rest of the Democrats against doing so.

The Biden rule in question, which aims to cut pollution — specifically pollutants known as nitrogen oxides — from heavy-duty trucks and buses.

Nitrogen oxides can worsen respiratory health conditions like asthma, and long-term exposure to them can contribute to the development of respiratory infections.

The White House has said at that if the resolution, which already passed the Senate, made it to President Biden, he would veto it. Proponents of the Biden rule point to its anticipated health benefits: it is expected to reduce premature deaths saving 2,900 lives in the year 2045 alone.

Manufacturers, however, have said that the rule will be difficult to implement, and Republicans have argued that higher costs on the industry could worsen inflation.

