Senators are debating the bill on Thursday, with leadership pushing to advance the measure as soon as possible ahead of a Monday default deadline.

The House passed the bill in a bipartisan 314-117 vote on Wednesday night.

The bill is a big deal in the energy and environment world because it would speed up approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a key project backed by Sen. Joe Manchin (W-Va.) that stretches from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia.

It also sets time limits for environmental reviews for energy projects.

Those twin provisions have sparked backlash among some Democratic senators. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), for example, on Thursday introduced an amendment seeking to remove the pipeline measure.

