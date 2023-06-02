Debt ceiling deal gives Republicans energy win

There’s a lot for Republicans to like in the final debt deal — including narrower time limits for environmental reviews of new projects.

For their part, Democrats secured a more limited win in the form of funding for a study of expanded transmission — rather than the actual expansion that many had hoped for.

“I don’t feel that we got what I’d hoped we would get and I feel like we gave up a little more than I would’ve wanted to give up,” Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) told reporters Tuesday evening.

It’s unclear where Congress will take up the issue again in the future.

“One way might be to check the box, we did this, and then never think about it again,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) told reporters Wednesday.

“The other possibility would be that we create a little bit of momentum and say, ‘OK, now let’s get serious and drill down a little bit,’” he said. “I hope it’s the latter.”

