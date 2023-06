Judge Richard Gergel ordered the three-week delay in the trial that was set to begin Monday between manufacturer 3M and the city of Stuart, Fla.



Both sides have reported progress in negotiations and asked for a delay.

Stuart’s claims were selected as a bellwether to test a broader legal strategy for the chemicals, with hundreds of similar lawsuits pending.

Other defendants DuPont, Chemours and Corteva announced on Friday that they reached a separate tentative settlement totaling nearly $1.2 billion with water providers.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a group of chemicals that have been linked to health issues including kidney and testicular cancer, thyroid disease and high cholesterol.

Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.