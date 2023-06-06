House gas stove votes go up in flames

The House had been slated to vote on two bills this week that pertain to gas stoves.

One that had been slated for Tuesday would have prevented the Consumer Product Safety Commission from banning gas stoves or implementing regulations that “substantially” increase their cost.

The other would block the Energy Department from finalizing a proposed efficiency rule for appliances, including gas stoves.

Both bills were stalled after 11 Republicans — most of whom are members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus — voted with Democrats against a rule that would allow the legislation to advance.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) also changed his vote to oppose the rule in order to allow him to it bring up again at a later time.

The conservatives’ maneuver did not appear to deal with the content of any legislation slated to advance, but rather came amid tensions over the deal between Republican leadership and the Biden administration that lifted the debt ceiling.

