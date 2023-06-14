House votes to block federal gas stove rule

Wednesday’s vote is part of a broader campaign by congressional Republicans against increased regulation of gas stoves.

“Consumers don’t want the government taking away the features on gas stoves that they like and use,” Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), who sponsored the bill, said in a floor speech.

Democrats, meanwhile, cast the bill as misleading and a solution in search of a problem.

“Let’s set the record straight with a little reality: the Biden administration is not — and I repeat — not — banning gas stoves,” Rep. Frank Pallone (N.J.), the top Democrat on the Energy and Commerce Committee, said in a floor speech Wednesday.

The measure is unlikely to be introduced in the Democratic Senate. The White House has stopped short of a veto threat but expressed opposition to the measure.

